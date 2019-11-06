Mobile version
Wednesday, 6 November 2019
Belarus' gold, forex reserves at $9.2bn

Economy 06.11.2019
MINSK, 6 November (BelTA) - According to the preliminary data, Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves totaled $9,193.8 million (in equivalent) as of 1 November 2019, BelTA learned from the Information and PR Department of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

In October 2019, the country's gold and foreign currency reserves went up by $362.9 million (or 4.1%) following the contraction in September by $60.1 million (0.7%).

In October, the National Bank and the government of the Republic of Belarus honored the foreign and domestic obligations in foreign currency to the amount of about $225 million, the central bank said.

“Belarus' gold and foreign exchange reserves were bolstered thanks to budget revenues, including export duties on oil and oil products, the purchase of foreign currency by the central bank via the Belarusian Currency Stock Exchange and revenues from selling government bonds nominated in foreign currency by the Finance Ministry,” the National Bank said.

According to the country's main monetary guidelines for 2019, the volume of international reserve assets is expected to make up at least $7.1 billion on 1 January 2020.

