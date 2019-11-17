Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections reaches 39% as of 10.00

MINSK, 17 November (BelTA) - As of 10.00 the voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections totaled 38.86%, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Vadim Ipatov told the ONT TV channel on 17 November, BelTA has learned.

According to the CEC, the voter turnout in Brest Oblast reached 37.05%, with Vitebsk, Gomel and Grodno Oblasts making it 42.1%, 42.69% and 39.28% respectively so far. A total of 40.33% of votes were cast in Minsk Oblast, with 43.51% of ballots cast in Mogilev Oblast. The turnout in Minsk reached 30.39%.

“The figures are similar to those we had during the previous election campaigns,” Vadim Ipatov said.

17 November is Election Day for the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. Voting is held from 8.00 till 20.00.

Voters are issued a ballot paper upon producing: passport of the Republic of Belarus, civil servant identification card, university student identification card, driver's license, military service card for active-duty military personnel, pensioner identification card or disabled identification card with a photo, temporary certificate issued by police to citizens who have lost their passports.

A total of 110 constituencies (the same number of MPs will be elected) have been formed for the elections to the House of Representatives. An estimated 5,831 polling stations are open, including 46 abroad.

Almost 6.9 million people are eligible to vote at this year's parliamentary elections in Belarus.