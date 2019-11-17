Mobile version
BelTA's Photo ServiceBelTA's Photo Service
Projects
Services
Government Bodies
BELARUS NEWS
Sunday, 17 November 2019
+9°C
Overcast sky EUR 2.2613
USD 2.0458
RUB 3.2083
Main news
Aleksandr Lukashenko Belarus' elections 2019: Lukashenko casts his vote
President
Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections reaches 39% as of 10.00
Society
CEC: 1,029 international observers accredited at Belarus' parliamentary elections
Politics
Ambassador: Belarus' new parliament needs to combine experience, new ideas
Society
Sharp response promised to attempts to disrupt work of Belarus' election commissions
Society
Stories
2019 Parliamentary Elections in Belarus 2019 Parliamentary Elections in Belarus
Visa-free travel program Visa-free travel program
Years of Native Land Years of Native Land
All stories

Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections reaches 39% as of 10.00

Society 17.11.2019 | 11:47
2019 Parliamentary Elections in Belarus News of the story 2019 Parliamentary Elections in Belarus
Other stories

MINSK, 17 November (BelTA) - As of 10.00 the voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections totaled 38.86%, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Vadim Ipatov told the ONT TV channel on 17 November, BelTA has learned.

According to the CEC, the voter turnout in Brest Oblast reached 37.05%, with Vitebsk, Gomel and Grodno Oblasts making it 42.1%, 42.69% and 39.28% respectively so far. A total of 40.33% of votes were cast in Minsk Oblast, with 43.51% of ballots cast in Mogilev Oblast. The turnout in Minsk reached 30.39%.

“The figures are similar to those we had during the previous election campaigns,” Vadim Ipatov said.

17 November is Election Day for the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. Voting is held from 8.00 till 20.00.

Voters are issued a ballot paper upon producing: passport of the Republic of Belarus, civil servant identification card, university student identification card, driver's license, military service card for active-duty military personnel, pensioner identification card or disabled identification card with a photo, temporary certificate issued by police to citizens who have lost their passports.

A total of 110 constituencies (the same number of MPs will be elected) have been formed for the elections to the House of Representatives. An estimated 5,831 polling stations are open, including 46 abroad.

Almost 6.9 million people are eligible to vote at this year's parliamentary elections in Belarus.

Print version
30 дней
More about Society
Back to list
Latest news
Lukashenko: No document conflicting with Constitution will be signed with Russia
12:17 President
Lukashenko plans to visit Latvia in H1 2020
12:06 President
Lukashenko pledges support to proactive MPs
11:56 President
Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections reaches 39% as of 10.00
11:47 Society
Belarus' elections 2019: Lukashenko casts his vote
11:38 President
Opinion: The parliament needs professionals who can address concrete issues
11:31 Politics
Belarus' elections 2019: Voting is underway in three Russian cities
11:16 Society
Belarus' elections 2019: CIS IPA registers no violations
11:06 Politics
Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections at 37.14% as of 9.00
10:43 Politics
Sharp response promised to attempts to disrupt work of Belarus' election commissions
10:23 Society
Ambassador: Belarus' new parliament needs to combine experience, new ideas
09:58 Society
Rumas, Medvedev to discuss integration roadmaps on 19 November
09:37 Politics
CEC: 1,029 international observers accredited at Belarus' parliamentary elections
09:18 Politics
Belarus' elections 2019: Early voting turnout at over 35%
09:04 Politics
Belarus goes to the polls to elect new parliament
09:00 Politics
Brest mulls over innovation development zone project
Yesterday 17:59 Economy
Moscow to host Belarus-Russia media forum on 20-21 November
Yesterday 17:41 Society
Most of BelAZ output bound for export in January-October 2019
Yesterday 17:21 Economy
Belarus to hold workshop for foreign commercial counsellors
Yesterday 17:11 Economy
Belarusian Maryna Zuyeva 6th in 1500m at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Minsk
Yesterday 16:30 Sport
All news
Weather
Minsk
Baranovichi
Bobruisk
Borisov
Brest
Warsaw
Vilnius
Vitebsk
Gomel
Grodno
Zhlobin
Kiev
Kiev
Lida
Minsk
Mogilev
Mogilev
Mozyr
Moscow
Orsha
Polotsk
Riga
Saint Petersburg
Soligorsk
Soligorsk
Day +8..+10°C Overcast sky
Night +8..+10°C Overcast sky

In Pictures

Anna Karenina premiere at Bolshoi Theater of Belarus

Daily Snapshot

Elections 2019: Voting is underway across Belarus
All photos
President
Lukashenko: No document conflicting with Constitution will be signed with Russia
Lukashenko plans to visit Latvia in H1 2020
Lukashenko pledges support to proactive MPs
Politics
Belarus goes to the polls to elect new parliament
Opinion: The parliament needs professionals who can address concrete issues
Belarus' elections 2019: CIS IPA registers no violations
Economy
Archive photo Opinion: Decree on export support will help Belarus' private companies access foreign markets
Brest mulls over innovation development zone project
Most of BelAZ output bound for export in January-October 2019
Sport
Photo courtesy of sportclub.by Belarus President's Sport Club joins TAFISA
Belarusian Maryna Zuyeva 6th in 1500m at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Minsk
Minsk hosting FIBA Camp for Female Referees
All about Belarus
State administration
History
Tourism
Culture
Sport
For clients
Subscribers login
Web design
Mobile version
Our company
About BelTA
Contact us
Partners
Products and services
Subscription
BelTA – News from Belarus, © Belarusian Telegraph Agency, 2010-2019. All rights reserved. 
When using our materials, reference to the source is required. Terms of Use
Technical support by BelTA

Rambler's Top100
Mobile version