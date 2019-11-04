Mobile version
Monday, 4 November 2019
Belarus suggests regular meetings on nuclear energy in SCO

Society 04.11.2019 | 12:00
Sergei Rumas attends a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Tashkent on 2 November
Sergei Rumas attends a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Tashkent on 2 November

TASHKENT, 4 November (BelTA) - Belarus suggests setting a mechanism for holding regular meetings on nuclear energy issues in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Belarus Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said as he addressed a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Tashkent on 2 November, BelTA has learned.

“While implementing the project to build a nuclear power plant, Belarus has been actively working to promote cooperation in matters of nuclear security and the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes enshrined in the SCO Astana Declaration. Given the relevance of the topic, it is time we considered setting a mechanism for holding regular meetings and sessions on nuclear energy and nuclear safety in the SCO,” Sergei Rumas noted.

The head of government stressed that Belarus attaches crucial importance to the cooperation with the SCO and thanked the organization for constructive cooperation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international organization established in 2001. Its member states are India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan. Four other countries have the observer status at the SCO, including Belarus, which received this status in 2015.

India will host the next meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

