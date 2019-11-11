Mobile version
Monday, 11 November 2019
Lukashenko off to Austria on official visit
President
Plans to sign €250m agreements at Austria-Belarus business forum in Vienna
Economy
Belarus to align forecast documents with its WB roadmap
Economy
Members of upper house of Belarusian Parliament elected
Politics
Grand Prix of Listapad film festival goes to Ukraine
Society
Lukashenko off to Austria on official visit

President 11.11.2019 | 15:46

MINSK, 11 November (BelTA) – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is heading to Austria on an official visit. The plane with the Belarusian head of state onboard has departed Minsk National Airport, BelTA has learned.

On 12 November, the Belarusian head of state is expected to hold talks with Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The two leaders will talks over the ways to further expand cooperation in trade, economy, investment and humanitarian affairs. The focus will be on political matters: the situation in the region and worldwide, Belarus' cooperation with the European Union, including within the Eastern Partnership format, and also environment protection.

In Vienna, the Belarusian president will also hold talks with President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to meet with Chairman of the Austrian People's Party, MP of the National Council of Austria Sebastian Kurz as part of a working dinner.

During the visit of the Belarusian leader to Austria, Vienna will be hosting an Austrian-Belarusian business forum, taking part in which will be business circles of the two countries.

It is expected that a number of bilateral documents and business agreements will be signed during the Belarusian president's official visit to Austria.

