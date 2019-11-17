Mobile version
Sunday, 17 November 2019
Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections at over 60% as of 16.00

Politics 17.11.2019 | 18:03
2019 Parliamentary Elections in Belarus
Other stories

MINSK, 17 November (BelTA) - As of 16.00 the voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections totaled 63.73%, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina told the media on 17 November, BelTA has learned.

The turnout in Brest Oblast stood at 61.82%, in Vitebsk Oblast at 69.22%, in Gomel Oblast at 68.23%, in Grodno Oblast at 64.77%, in Minsk Oblast at 65.06%, in Mogilev Oblast at 70.32%, in the city of Minsk at 51.77%.

Lidia Yermoshina noted that the elections were valid in all the constituencies of Brest Oblast, Gomel Oblast, Minsk Oblast and Mogilev Oblast. “We can say that more than 50% of members of the new parliament have already been elected,” she added.

