Thursday, 14 November 2019
Ecuador seeks further cooperation with Belarus in oil production, new projects

Politics 14.11.2019 | 12:05
Jose Agusto Briones and Nikolai Ovsyanko. Photo courtesy of Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Jose Agusto Briones and Nikolai Ovsyanko. Photo courtesy of Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MINSK, 14 November (BelTA) – Ecuador shows interest in continuing cooperation with Belarus in oil extraction and discussion of new projects. The matters were discussed during a meeting between Belarus' Ambassador to Ecuador Nikolai Ovsyanko and Head of Ecuador President's Administration Jose Agusto Briones, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nikolai Ovsyanko emphasized Belarus' interest in developing constructive and vibrant relations with Ecuador in the political and economic sectors, and also in culture and tourism.

The Belarusian ambassador stressed the need for continued progress in building up and diversifying mutual trade, taking into account the significant prospects for implementing existing joint projects in oil production, as well as for establishing cooperation in engineering, geological exploration, mining, and information technology.

The ambassador suggested activating the mechanism of the Belarusian-Ecuadorian commission on trade and economic cooperation which is due to hold its next meeting in Minsk.

According to Jose Agusto Briones, Ecuador is interested in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation in oil production and working out new joint projects in agriculture and high technologies.

