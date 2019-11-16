Mobile version
BelTA's Photo ServiceBelTA's Photo Service
Projects
Services
Government Bodies
BELARUS NEWS
Saturday, 16 November 2019
+7°C
Overcast sky EUR 2.2576
USD 2.0478
RUB 3.2063
Main news
Lukashenko holds meeting to discuss operation of Belarusian yeast factories
President
Myasnikovich: Belarus parliamentary elections of great interest to observers, voters
Politics
Over 670 journalists accredited with Belarus' Central Election Commission info center
Politics
Great Stone named world's fastest-growing industrial park
Economy
Belarus suggests amending agreement with Russia on border protection
Politics
Stories
2019 Parliamentary Elections in Belarus 2019 Parliamentary Elections in Belarus
Visa-free travel program Visa-free travel program
Years of Native Land Years of Native Land
All stories

CIS IPA mission: Parliamentary elections in Belarus proceed smoothly, in line with law

Politics 16.11.2019 | 12:14

MINSK, 16 November (BelTA) - The mission of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly has almost no remarks to the organization of the parliamentary elections in Belarus, Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the head of the secretariat of the CIS IPA Council Dmitry Kobitsky told the media in Minsk on 16 November, BelTA has learned.

Experts from the CIS IPA traditionally visit polling stations where they communicate with voters and other observers, meet with the election authorities of the election precincts. “As for the elections in Belarus, we have almost no remarks as of today," Dmitry Kobitsky said. Those that we have are due to the to differences in the election laws in CIS countries.

Speaking about the principles of the mission, Dmitry Kobitsky noted that it works to ensure that all the election processes are organized in the full volume, in a qualitative way. “This is very important both for observers and also for voters who should understand the voting conditions and principles," he noted.

A total of 49 observers from the CIS IPA have received accreditation to monitor the elections to the House of Representatives. They will work in Minsk Oblast, Grodno Oblast, the city of Minsk and polling stations abroad.

Early voting kicked off on 12 November and will close on 16 November. Voter turnout over four days stands at 27.5%. The election day is 17 November.

Print version
30 дней
More about Politics
Back to list
Latest news
Belarus, EIB agree on modalities of signing bilateral documents
13:08 Economy
Opinion: Decree on export support will help Belarus' private companies access foreign markets
13:02 Economy
CIS IPA mission: Parliamentary elections in Belarus proceed smoothly, in line with law
12:14 Politics
Myasnikovich: Belarus parliamentary elections of great interest to observers, voters
11:30 Politics
Lukashenko sends greetings to agricultural workers on professional holiday
10:58 President
Belarus interested in British experience in countering illegal migration
10:14 Society
Belgrade to host Serbian-Belarusian business forum on 3 December
09:45 Economy
Belarus' elections 2019: Turnout at 27.5% after four days of early voting
09:30 Politics
Minsk Zoo welcomes its newest addition: baby llama
09:16 Society
Belarus' National Library to host Iran's Book Week
09:02 Society
Foreign experts to prepare recommendations for Belarusian statistics system in 2020
Yesterday 20:00 Society
Belarusian innovators snatch top prizes in final stage of 100 Ideas for CIS project
Yesterday 19:54 Society
Belarus, Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in IT, online trade
Yesterday 19:45 Economy
Belarus to stop making biodiesel fuel in 2020
Yesterday 19:32 Economy
Minsk church hosts concert to celebrate 75th anniversary of Soviet victory in Great Patriotic War
Yesterday 18:55 Society
Belarus-Latvia joint art exhibition to open in Vitebsk
Yesterday 18:38 Society
Over 670 journalists accredited with Belarus' Central Election Commission info center
Yesterday 18:37 Politics
Brest to play host to regional entrepreneurship forum on 21 November
Yesterday 18:27 Economy
Order of Mother conferred on 85 women from Minsk Oblast
Yesterday 18:19 President
Voter outreach seen as priority for election organizers in Belarus
Yesterday 18:07 Politics
All news
Weather
Minsk
Baranovichi
Bobruisk
Borisov
Brest
Warsaw
Vilnius
Vitebsk
Gomel
Grodno
Zhlobin
Kiev
Kiev
Lida
Minsk
Mogilev
Mogilev
Mozyr
Moscow
Orsha
Polotsk
Riga
Saint Petersburg
Soligorsk
Soligorsk
Day +6..+8°C Overcast sky
Night +7..+9°C Overcast sky

In Pictures

Anna Karenina premiere at Bolshoi Theater of Belarus

Daily Snapshot

75th anniversary of BSU Journalism Department
All photos
President
Aleksandr Lukashenko and Alexander Van der Bellen Belarus plans to promote relations with Austria
Lukashenko sends greetings to agricultural workers on professional holiday
Order of Mother conferred on 85 women from Minsk Oblast
Society
Photos courtesy of brsm.by Belarusian innovators snatch top prizes in final stage of 100 Ideas for CIS project
Belarus interested in British experience in countering illegal migration
Minsk Zoo welcomes its newest addition: baby llama
Economy
Archive photo Opinion: Decree on export support will help Belarus' private companies access foreign markets
Belarus, EIB agree on modalities of signing bilateral documents
Belgrade to host Serbian-Belarusian business forum on 3 December
Sport
Photo courtesy of sportclub.by Belarus President's Sport Club joins TAFISA
Minsk hosting FIBA Camp for Female Referees
Three Belarusians eligible for 2020 NHL Entry Draft
All about Belarus
State administration
History
Tourism
Culture
Sport
For clients
Subscribers login
Web design
Mobile version
Our company
About BelTA
Contact us
Partners
Products and services
Subscription
BelTA – News from Belarus, © Belarusian Telegraph Agency, 2010-2019. All rights reserved. 
When using our materials, reference to the source is required. Terms of Use
Technical support by BelTA

Rambler's Top100
Mobile version