CIS IPA mission: Parliamentary elections in Belarus proceed smoothly, in line with law

MINSK, 16 November (BelTA) - The mission of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly has almost no remarks to the organization of the parliamentary elections in Belarus, Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the head of the secretariat of the CIS IPA Council Dmitry Kobitsky told the media in Minsk on 16 November, BelTA has learned.

Experts from the CIS IPA traditionally visit polling stations where they communicate with voters and other observers, meet with the election authorities of the election precincts. “As for the elections in Belarus, we have almost no remarks as of today," Dmitry Kobitsky said. Those that we have are due to the to differences in the election laws in CIS countries.

Speaking about the principles of the mission, Dmitry Kobitsky noted that it works to ensure that all the election processes are organized in the full volume, in a qualitative way. “This is very important both for observers and also for voters who should understand the voting conditions and principles," he noted.

A total of 49 observers from the CIS IPA have received accreditation to monitor the elections to the House of Representatives. They will work in Minsk Oblast, Grodno Oblast, the city of Minsk and polling stations abroad.

Early voting kicked off on 12 November and will close on 16 November. Voter turnout over four days stands at 27.5%. The election day is 17 November.