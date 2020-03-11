BelTA's Photo Service BelTA's Photo Service
Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Politics
11 March 2020, 11:47

Call to build up goods relations between Belarus, Cuba

Vladimir Andreichenko
Vladimir Andreichenko

MINSK, 11 March (BelTA) - It is important to preserve and build up the foundation of good relations between Belarus and Cuba. MPs of the two countries can play a serious role in this, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko said as he met with Cuban Ambassador to Belarus Juan Valdes Figueroa in Minsk on 11 March, BelTA has learned.

Cuban Ambassador to Belarus Juan Valdes Figueroa
Cuban Ambassador to Belarus Juan Valdes Figueroa

The speaker noted that the trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Cuba has decreased in recent years. However, after the meeting of the two heads of state (Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel traveled to Belarus on an official visit in October 2019) a joint action plan was prepared to develop bilateral relations. In the near future, the Belarusian deputy minister of foreign affairs is scheduled to visit Havana and sign the document. The intergovernmental commission is scheduled to meet in the Cuban capital in May.

“We are looking forward to this meeting. We want to preserve and build up the foundation of good achievements,” Vladimir Andreichenko said. MPs should also join the work of the commission, he believes.

The speaker is convinced that the visit of the Cuban president to Belarus laid a good basis for the more robust development of cooperation. The chairman of the House of Representatives described the prospects as good. MPs should play a serious role in realizing the potential. Vladimir Andreichenko stressed that cooperation with Cuban counterparts is a priority for the Belarusian parliament. The Cuban Parliament can always count on the support of the House of Representatives in international organizations.

The Cuban ambassador extended an invitation to Vladimir Andreichenko from President of the National Assembly of the People's Power of Cuba Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez to visit the country, to hold talks and outline ways to intensify bilateral relations. The diplomat expressed the confidence that the development of cooperation will benefit the Belarusian and Cuban peoples.

Photos by Ramil Nasibulin

