Sunday, 17 November 2019
Belarus' parliamentary elections considered valid in 109 constituencies

Politics 17.11.2019 | 19:29
2019 Parliamentary Elections in Belarus News of the story 2019 Parliamentary Elections in Belarus
MINSK, 17 November (BelTA) – The elections to the House of Representatives are considered valid in 109 out of 110 constituencies, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina told the media on 17 November, BelTA has learned.

“By now, the parliamentary elections in Belarus are considered valid in 109 constituencies. Only one electoral district [Grodno Central electoral district] is several percents away from the 50% turnout requirement,” Lidia Yermoshina said.

As of 18:00, the turnout stood at 70.72%.

The turnout in Brest Oblast stood at 69.33%, in Vitebsk Oblast at 76.32%, in Gomel Oblast at 74.18%, in Grodno Oblast at 72.36%, in Minsk Oblast at 71.9%, in Mogilev Oblast at 77.63%, in the city of Minsk at 58.76%.

