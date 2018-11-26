Junior Eurovision 2018 results

Roksana Wegiel from Poland triumphed at the Junior Eurovision 2018 with the song Anyone I Want to Be.

1st place

Roksana Wegiel, Poland

Song - Anyone I Want to Be

215 points

2nd place

Angelina, France

Song - Jamais Sans Toi

203 points

3rd place

Jael, Australia

Song - Champion

201 points

11th place

Daniel Yastremski, Belarus

Song - Time

114 points

The Grand Final of the Junior Eurovision 2018 took place in the Minsk Arena on 25 November. Representatives of 20 countries competed for the main prize – the crystal microphone.

