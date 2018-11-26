Mobile version
Monday, 26 November 2018
Latest news
12:32
Economy Belarusian nuclear power plant to be ready to receive nuclear fuel in early 2019
12:13
Society Grand Prix of IFMC festival in Vitebsk goes to Beijing
12:13
Society Belarus first in national costumes competition in China
11:56
Society Two Koreas jointly list traditional wrestling as UNESCO heritage
11:49
Politics Belarus' Borisov, China's Ningbo sign cooperation agreement
11:37
Economy Belarus government determined to keep GDP growth at 3.5% in 2018
11:19
President Lukashenko receives report on Belarus' economic performance and forecasts
11:16
Politics Belarus, Indonesia intend to bolster business ties
10:57
Sport Belarus beat Italy at 2019 World Women's Handball Championship qualification
10:37
Economy Belarus mulls over national exposition in Jakarta in 2019
10:11
Economy Belarus, Russia discuss cooperation in energy sector
09:56
Politics Belarus, Uzbekistan discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation
09:30
Politics Belarus, Poland discuss cooperation in Eastern Partnership
09:16
Society Poland wins Junior Eurovision 2018 in Minsk
09:04
President Lukashenko appoints new Minsk mayor
25 November 2018
21:31
In Pictures Jose Carreras in Minsk
17:32
In Pictures Berezina 1812 battle reenactment
23 November 2018
20:05
President Belarusian government authorized to borrow $2bn by floating securities abroad in 2018-2020
19:59
Society Belarusian, British defense ministries sign cooperation plan for 2019
19:26
Society Call for additional measures to support Belarusian businesswomen
Junior Eurovision 2018 results

Junior Eurovision 2018 results

26.11.2018 | 12:27

Junior Eurovision 2018 results

Roksana Wegiel from Poland triumphed at the Junior Eurovision 2018 with the song Anyone I Want to Be.

1st place

Roksana Wegiel, Poland

Song - Anyone I Want to Be

215 points

2nd place

Angelina, France

Song - Jamais Sans Toi

203 points

3rd place

Jael, Australia

Song - Champion

201 points

11th place

Daniel Yastremski, Belarus

Song - Time

114 points

The Grand Final of the Junior Eurovision 2018 took place in the Minsk Arena on 25 November. Representatives of 20 countries competed for the main prize – the crystal microphone.

Source: open sources.

