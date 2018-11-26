Junior Eurovision 2018 results
Roksana Wegiel from Poland triumphed at the Junior Eurovision 2018 with the song Anyone I Want to Be.
1st place
Roksana Wegiel, Poland
Song - Anyone I Want to Be
215 points
2nd place
Angelina, France
Song - Jamais Sans Toi
203 points
3rd place
Jael, Australia
Song - Champion
201 points
11th place
Daniel Yastremski, Belarus
Song - Time
114 points
The Grand Final of the Junior Eurovision 2018 took place in the Minsk Arena on 25 November. Representatives of 20 countries competed for the main prize – the crystal microphone.
