Monday, 11 November 2019
Plans to sign €250m agreements at Austria-Belarus business forum in Vienna

Economy 11.11.2019 | 09:43

MINSK, 11 November (BelTA) – Plans are in place to sign €250 million worth of agreements at an Austrian-Belarusian business forum in Vienna, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Austria Alena Kupchyna said in an interview to the Belarus 1 TV channel on 10 November, BelTA has learned.

“There are plans to sign a number of bilateral agreements and other commercial and non-commercial documents. I hope that we will sign a package of agreements worth some €250 million,” Alena Kupchyna said.

The ambassador emphasized new agreements on cooperation in energy, especially green energy, and also prospects in science and technology. The forum will feature speeches and presentations, and also B2B talks, business contacts. “We hope that this will give a considerable boost to our trade,” she said.

As for today, more than 200 Belarusian and Austrian participants have registered for the forum. The number is expected to increase significantly.

The business forum in Vienna, which is expected to feature business circles of the two countries, including representatives of big business, will take place during the official visit of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Austria.

“I am confident that the forthcoming visit of our president to Austria will be a historic one. At least because it is the first official visit of the Belarusian president to Austria over the past 27 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations,” Alena Kupchyna said. Moreover, this is a vivid illustration of a qualitatively new situation in the relations of Belarus with the European Union and its member states.

In her words, the Belarusian-Austrian relations can be described as a good-neighborly partnership. Austria with its technology and innovation expresses readiness to a constructive and respectful dialogue with Belarus. The country attracts Austria with its geographic location, stability and predictability. Some big and well-known Austrian companies have already made a considerable contribution to the upgrading of several sectors in the Belarusian economy.

