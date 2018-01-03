Massive power outage reported as storm Eleanor sweeps across Ireland

DUBLIN, 3 January (BelTA - Xinhua) - A massive power outage was reported in Ireland as storm Eleanor swept across the country, leaving at least 150,000 customers in darkness since Tuesday evening, local electricity supplier said on Wednesday.

ESB Networks, a national electricity supplier in Ireland, said that power has been restored to some 123,000 affected homes and businesses since the first light of Wednesday morning. However, there are an estimated 27,000 customers still remaining in darkness.

Crews from less affected areas have been mobilized and will travel to assist technicians in the still-affected areas, mainly in the northwest and northeast parts of the country, to restore power to customers there, said the company.

The company warned the public of the possible electrocution caused by fallen wires or damaged electricity network by avoiding to touch or approach them should they come across such things.

So far no loss of life has been reported in the storm though serious flooding caused by high tides and heavy rains was reported in some parts of the country, particularly in its western seaboard.

Many roads in the country were also reportedly closed due to flooding, debris and fallen trees caused by the storm which travelled at a maximum speed of 155 kilometers per hour.

Local meteorological department Met Eireann said that Eleanor, which swept across the country from west and southwest towards northeast since Tuesday evening, has cleared the country, but damaging inland gusts are still likely.