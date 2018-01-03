Mobile version
BelTA's Photo ServiceBelTA's Photo Service
Projects
Services
Government Bodies
BELARUS NEWS
Wednesday, 3 January 2018
+2°C
Overcast sky EUR 2.3814
USD 1.979
RUB 3.4342
Main news
Alexander Lukashenko President Alexander Lukashenko wishes Happy New Year to fellow Belarusians
President
Belarus' national budget for 2018 signed into law
Economy
Further visa liberalization viewed as important for Belarus
Politics
Lukashenko: Belarusian farmers could do better if properly organized
President
BelTA's Best Photos of 2017. Part 1
Society
Stories
News From Our Partners News From Our Partners
Visa-free travel program Visa-free travel program
2019 Minsk European Games 2019 Minsk European Games
500 Years of Belarusian Book Printing 500 Years of Belarusian Book Printing
Year of Science Year of Science
Army exercise Zapad 2017 Army exercise Zapad 2017
All stories

Massive power outage reported as storm Eleanor sweeps across Ireland

Society 03.01.2018 | 15:19
News From Our Partners News of the story News From Our Partners
Other stories

DUBLIN, 3 January (BelTA - Xinhua) - A massive power outage was reported in Ireland as storm Eleanor swept across the country, leaving at least 150,000 customers in darkness since Tuesday evening, local electricity supplier said on Wednesday.

ESB Networks, a national electricity supplier in Ireland, said that power has been restored to some 123,000 affected homes and businesses since the first light of Wednesday morning. However, there are an estimated 27,000 customers still remaining in darkness.

Crews from less affected areas have been mobilized and will travel to assist technicians in the still-affected areas, mainly in the northwest and northeast parts of the country, to restore power to customers there, said the company.

The company warned the public of the possible electrocution caused by fallen wires or damaged electricity network by avoiding to touch or approach them should they come across such things.

So far no loss of life has been reported in the storm though serious flooding caused by high tides and heavy rains was reported in some parts of the country, particularly in its western seaboard.

Many roads in the country were also reportedly closed due to flooding, debris and fallen trees caused by the storm which travelled at a maximum speed of 155 kilometers per hour.

Local meteorological department Met Eireann said that Eleanor, which swept across the country from west and southwest towards northeast since Tuesday evening, has cleared the country, but damaging inland gusts are still likely.

Print version
80 стран 5 дней
More about Society
Back to list
Latest news
Belarus interested in close cooperation with Cuba
16:01 President
Massive power outage reported as storm Eleanor sweeps across Ireland
15:19 Society
Plans to translate, publish more books of Belarusian, Chinese authors in 2018
14:57 Society
China issues snowstorm alert for central provinces
14:14 Society
Work to create common energy markets in Eurasian Economic Union to continue in 2018
14:05 Economy
Belarus' Finance Ministry starts selling $50m worth of bonds on 3 January
13:23 Economy
Belarus' economy expected to grow in 2018
13:14 Economy
Brest welcomes first visa-free tourists
12:51 Society
Sasnovich into Brisbane International quarterfinals
12:33 Sport
Belarus' social, economic development goals for 2018 outlined
12:06 President
Further visa liberalization viewed as important for Belarus
11:35 Politics
At least 48 dead in Peru bus crash
11:23 Society
Makei: Hosting European Games is a very important and honorable mission for Belarus
11:20 Sport
Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Slovakia
11:12 President
Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Sudan
10:35 President
Belarus raises export duties on oil, petroleum products on 1 January
10:10 Economy
South Korea welcomes reopening of communication hotline with North Korea
09:55 Society
Makei: Belarus offered to preside over some important international organizations
09:32 Politics
Belarus' national budget for 2018 signed into law
09:02 Economy
Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival
Yesterday 15:51 In Pictures
All news
Weather
Minsk
Baranovichi
Bobruisk
Borisov
Brest
Warsaw
Vilnius
Vitebsk
Gomel
Grodno
Zhlobin
Kiev
Lida
Minsk
Mogilev
Mozyr
Moscow
Orsha
Polotsk
Riga
Saint Petersburg
Soligorsk
Day +1..+3°C Overcast sky
Night +1..+3°C Overcast sky

In Pictures

Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival

Daily Snapshot

Supermoon over Belarus
All photos
President
Belarus' social, economic development goals for 2018 outlined
Belarus interested in close cooperation with Cuba
Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Slovakia
Politics
Vladimir Makei. An archive photo Makei: Belarus offered to preside over some important international organizations
Further visa liberalization viewed as important for Belarus
Italy to hold general elections on March 4
Economy
Belarus government approves work plan for H1 2018
Work to create common energy markets in Eurasian Economic Union to continue in 2018
Belarus' Finance Ministry starts selling $50m worth of bonds on 3 January
Sport
Sasnovich into Brisbane International quarterfinals
Makei: Hosting European Games is a very important and honorable mission for Belarus
Christmas tournament to open with China vs Switzerland in Minsk
Most read
All about Belarus
State administration
History
Tourism
Culture
Sport
For clients
Subscribers login
Web design
Mobile version
Our company
About BelTA
Contact us
Partners
Products and services
Subscription
BelTA – News from Belarus, © Belarusian Telegraph Agency, 2010-2017. All rights reserved. 
When using our materials, reference to the source is required. Terms of Use
Technical support by BelTA

Rambler's Top100
Mobile version